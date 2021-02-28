DeFiner Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,428.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00473556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00069774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00077671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00454846 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

