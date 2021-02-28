Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

