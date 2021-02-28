Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €133.45 ($157.01).

Several research analysts have commented on DHER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

DHER opened at €105.70 ($124.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.63. Delivery Hero SE has a 52 week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a PE ratio of -21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

