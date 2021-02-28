Delphy (DPY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90,409.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $473,091.58 and approximately $90,409.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00769348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00030437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041436 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

