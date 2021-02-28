Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

