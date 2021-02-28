Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Position Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $3,254,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $71.80 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

