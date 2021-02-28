Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $569,005.83

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $569,005.83 and approximately $164,599.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.86 or 0.00455937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00073813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00076327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.14 or 0.00467998 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00205353 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

