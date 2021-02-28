Dero Price Tops $2.12 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $22.10 million and approximately $483,363.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.88 or 0.03145460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00365114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.67 or 0.01017972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.23 or 0.00483624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00391989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00242617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,405,986 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

