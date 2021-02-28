Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.86 ($181.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, hitting €135.55 ($159.47). 654,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.37. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

