Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in February

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.