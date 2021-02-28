Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in February

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
