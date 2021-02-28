DeVault (DVT) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. DeVault has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $4,307.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeVault has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006620 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005433 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 396,787,396 coins and its circulating supply is 374,159,929 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

