DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $397.78 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.03 and a 200-day moving average of $378.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 164.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,445,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.