DEXTools Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,733.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One DEXTools token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $35.33 million and $6,733.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.68 or 0.00456498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00071422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00080997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.74 or 0.00458934 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00206697 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,380,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.