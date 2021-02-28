dForce USDx (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, dForce USDx has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $1,973.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,103.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.92 or 0.01015599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00397991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00033010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012123 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

dForce USDx (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

