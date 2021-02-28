Diamond Price Tops $1.73 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $4,279.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001534 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000140 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00087918 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,576,035 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

