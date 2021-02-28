DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

DRH stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,067,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

