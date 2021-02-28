DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

