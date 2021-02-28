DIGG (DIGG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $645,007.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $71.74 million and $645,007.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $30,848.26 or 0.70830796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00454707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00075263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00080621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.39 or 0.00464708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00206486 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,326 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.