Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Down 24.2% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $694,132.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.13 or 0.00479033 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000876 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

