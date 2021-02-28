Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) vs. iStar (NYSE:STAR) Financial Survey

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and iStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $3.21 billion 11.76 $579.76 million $6.65 20.26 iStar $479.50 million 2.73 $324.04 million $3.73 4.75

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digital Realty Trust and iStar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 4 16 1 2.86 iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $161.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. iStar has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than iStar.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 17.50% 5.31% 2.48% iStar -13.11% -5.85% -1.34%

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. iStar pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and iStar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats iStar on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

About iStar

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.