DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.00 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.35 or 0.00440081 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006263 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00033212 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.21 or 0.03327702 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.