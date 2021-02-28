Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00734717 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

