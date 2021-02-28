Digitex (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00769348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00030437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041436 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

