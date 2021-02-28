Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.62 or 0.00770379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00030258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041894 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

