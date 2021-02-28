DigixDAO Price Reaches $258.39 on Major Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $54,763.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $258.39 or 0.00593300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038590 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 116,203 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

