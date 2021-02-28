Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 60% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $999,395.21 and approximately $460.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 82.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008042 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003926 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00166354 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.