Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $62.49 on Friday. Disco has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSCSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

