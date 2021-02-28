DistX (DISTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $65.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. DistX has a market cap of $19,758.39 and approximately $65.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 63.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00206311 BTC.

DistX Token Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

DistX Token Trading

