DMarket (DMT) Market Cap Hits $24.59 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.59 or 0.00759468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00028929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00041348 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

