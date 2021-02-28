DMM: Governance Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $717,916.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00716544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038604 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,513,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,174,121 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

