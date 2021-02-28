Dock Price Tops $0.0314 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $19.73 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00054170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00703972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00026752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

