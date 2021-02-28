Doctors Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.69 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $147.44 million and $3.69 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049087 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002090 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.