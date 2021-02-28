DODO (DODO) Achieves Market Cap of $351.33 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $351.33 million and approximately $54.56 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DODO has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DODO token can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00008038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00461404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00074240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00076516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00080198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.00472402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00202018 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,181,770 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

