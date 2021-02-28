Dogecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00358293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,564,334,555 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

