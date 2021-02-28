Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. 7,568,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $89.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

