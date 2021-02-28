Donaldson’s (DCI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 568,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,492. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.