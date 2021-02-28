Donut (DONUT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Donut token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $197,169.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00461833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00069439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00074539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00081110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00449331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00203873 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

