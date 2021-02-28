Donut Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Donut has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $250,818.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00478899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00462672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00194222 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars.

