DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.