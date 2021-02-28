DraftCoin (DFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $196,109.19

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. DraftCoin has a market cap of $196,109.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

