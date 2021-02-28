Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.47 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $45.47 million and $333,646.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.17 or 0.00783225 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,246,629 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

