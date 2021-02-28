DREP (DREP) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, DREP has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00697907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00026534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00029419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00056984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00037601 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,999,939,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,103,998 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.