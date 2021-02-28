DSLA Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $784,062.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $784,062.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00759805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039091 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,378,608,165 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

