Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $151.11 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

