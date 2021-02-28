Duality Advisers LP Buys 2,819 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

