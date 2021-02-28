Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 435.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

