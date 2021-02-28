Duality Advisers LP Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,956 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Cinemark worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $22.45 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

