Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 9,239 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Insulet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.87. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

