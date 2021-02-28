Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 1,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

NYSE FMC opened at $101.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

