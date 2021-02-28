Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.98 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

SNAP opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

